Hundreds of Shorewood soccer fans cheer on team USA from Three Lion Pub watch party

SHOREWOOD — World Cup fever reached a high in SE Wisconsin as the USA men's national team took on England in group stage play. Watch parties were hosted across our area, including a street party in front of Three Lions Pub in Shorewood that drew hundreds of people.

With a big screen set up on one end of the block, beer and food on the other, and sunny skies above, fans of the beautiful game had an ideal viewing experience.

TMJ4 Fans cheer on U.S. Men's National Team in Shorewood

Bar owner Christopher Tinker is originally from England but now has dual-citizenship with the U.S. During the game, he acted a bit like Switzerland, claiming neutrality.

"I would also take a tie right now," Tinker said about how he thought the game would go. "It could set us both up going through to the next round."

The game would go on to end in a scoreless tie, but fans seemed to be pleased at just how well matched the two teams were.

TMJ4

"U.S. actually had a lot more chances than I thought they were going to get. I honestly though England was going to sweep us," said Will Martinez-Ortiz who is a regular at Three Lions for soccer matches.

Adrian Sarmiento, who was there rooting for England, said, "Both teams have been having good chances, it's a close call.

The event was family-friendly, so there were also lots of future members of U.S. soccer cheering on the Red, White and Blue.

TMJ4 Young fans watch as USA takes on England in World Cup Group Stage

Red Lion will also be hosting a watch party for the World Cup Final on Sunday, December 18. The street will close at 9 a.m. and kickoff is scheduled at 10 a.m.

