Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds of people gather for Memorial Day service at Milwaukee's Wood National Cemetery

Annual ceremony hosted by Milwaukee VA Regional Office to honor the fallen
Milwaukee VA Memorial Day Ceremony
Courtesy: TMJ4
In honor of the servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, hundreds of people made their way to Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee to pay their respects.
Milwaukee VA Memorial Day Ceremony
Posted at 11:45 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 12:45:06-04

MILWAUKEE — To honor the fallen on this Memorial Day, a local ceremony recognizes their valor and service.

In honor of the servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, hundreds of people made their way to Wood National Cemetery in Milwaukee to pay their respects.

“It’s up to us to keep our heroes and their sacrifices made for all of us alive in our memories,” said Duane Honeycutt, Director of the Milwaukee VA Regional Office.

Each branch of the armed forces marched through the ceremony, representing their fallen brothers and sisters.

Retired Major General Brian Winski says the gift of their service is something that should never be taken for granted.

“Every generation of veterans are the greatest of their generation, no question,” said Maj. Gen. Winski.

Also read during the ceremony were the names of all the Wisconsin troops who went missing in action and never made it home - those who are gone but never forgotten.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

How to watch this year's Juneteenth parade on TMJ4