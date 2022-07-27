GREEN BAY — For hundreds of Green Bay Packers fans, Wednesday was like Christmas morning. That's because Wednesday marked the start of training camp for the team, which means the official football season is right around the corner.

"I got up at about 6 a.m. and pretty much rushed out the house," said Charles Goss.

Fans came from all over to watch the Packers' first open practice to the public, including Larry Kuciemb who flew in from Texas.

"Since 2008 I've come here every year to the training camp, to the games," said Kuciemb. "It's awesome to be here with the fans."

Best friends Eric Mohs and Jon Homewood said they couldn't pass up the chance to scope out the new talent.

"We get a chance to see all the rookies, see what they got," said Mohs.

"My family's been season ticket holders since the 60s so this is home for me," said Homewood.

Following the first day of practice, players signed a few autographs and kept up with favorite traditions, including riding kids' bikes back to Lambeau Field.

"At the end of the day, they're actually human beings and they're not just football players so they actually see them in person and just be able to talk to them. Getting to know them outside of football is actually nice," said Goss.

After one day of seeing the team's potential, fans say they're confident the Packers will bring home the Lombardi trophy next year.

