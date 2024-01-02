Hundreds dive into 2024 with beloved Milwaukee Polar Bear Plunge

MILWAUKEE — 30 degree temperatures in Milwaukee meant nothing to the hundreds of people at Bradford Beach ringing in the new year with the Polar Bear Plunge Monday afternoon.

The beloved Milwaukee tradition is a free, non-sponsored event that’s been around for more than 20 years.

For some, like Patricia Tejada from the Dominican Republic, it was a first plunge.

“I’m not thinking about it. I will run head first and just do it,” Tejada smiled.

For others, the plunge is a tradition involving tents, bonfires, food, and family.

“We brought 40 friends from Milwaukee Turners and friends at Wisconsin Voices too,” the executive director at Milwaukee Turners, Emilio De Torre, explained. “We brought coffee, hot cocoa, tents, towels, all the necessities. It was a huge camp out it and it was a blast.”

Hundreds lined the shore of Bradford Beach in bathing suits and costumes. When the horn blew at noon, they ran into the freezing water with smiles and screams.

“New year, new us, new mindset, new mentality. We’re going to hop in the cold plunge and start doing new traditions to help our bodies out,” D’Angell Goins said, alongside his brother.

Each person that took part said they did it for a different reason.

“2024 is going to bring great things. I did it for my mom who passed away, just in memory of her,” Sharlen Moore, smiled. “There’s young and old, people from all different backgrounds. It’s so amazing to be a community with different folks and to just share and bring in the new year.”

Mukwonago American Legion Post #375 took part in another plunge Monday to raise money for the Camp American Legion Cabin Fund, an initiative to rebuild their cabin for veterans in Northern Wisconsin.

There was also New Year's Day Polar Plunge held in Sheboygan.

If you didn’t get a chance to participate, there are several more throughout Wisconsin coming up in the Spring.

Wisconsin Special Olympics is hosting a Polar Plunge on Feb. 24 in Brookfield. For more information or to register, you can visit their website.



