Hundreds come out on the warmest day of the year for the Brew City Marathon

MILWAUKEE — The day after Earth Day also happens to be the warmest of the year so far!

Hundreds of people took advantage by participating in the Brew City Marathon Saturday morning.

The run, which takes place right on the city's lakefront, included full marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k distances.

It kicked off in Veteran's park with the marathon going as far as Lincoln park on the city's northwest side.

Along with the hundreds of runners, volunteers were set up along the route at water stations to help out.

