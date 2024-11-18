Hundreds attend mental health event amid renewed focus on suicide prevention

MILWAUKEE — Four Milwaukee-area teens shared their mental health journeys Sunday evening at an event at Marquette University.

Hannah, a 16-year-old from Port Washington, recalled losing her mother in January 2021.

"I fell into the deepest depression I had ever experienced," she said.

The event, hosted by The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin and REDgen, was called “One Thing I Wish You Knew.” It aimed to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

The event took on added significance following the recent death of Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, who was well-known as a passionate public servant.

Brostoff died by suicide in early November. He was 41-years-old.

“It makes it more real when just two weeks ago, we lost a dear friend to suicide,” Rabbi Levi Stein said. “Jonathan was a passionate mental health advocate.”

Stein, who helped organize the event, said Brostoff was a close friend, describing him as a genuinely good person.

“Jonathan was supposed to be here today. And he’s not. But we’re still going to power through and make sure no one else goes through it alone,” Stein added.

To honor Brostoff, Rabbi Stein announced 41 free suicide prevention training sessions — one for each year of Brostoff's life.

It's called the "We Can Save Lives Tour." Stein's goal is to train 1,000 people in SafeTALK suicide prevention by September 2025.

You can register for a free training here.

More than 20 mental health organizations from across Wisconsin also attended Sunday night to offer resources and support.

Beverly Goldberg is the co-founder of REDgen, one of those organizations.

“11 years ago, we lost our 13-year-old,” Goldberg shared. “This was founded from a group of people saying ‘how can I help you’”.

REDgen is a group that advocates for youth mental health through the lens of resilience, working with local schools, faith-based organizations, and the larger community.

Kalie Garret is a member of REDgen and a student at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy.

“I deal with it every day. If I can help others, I will,” Garrett said.

The event drew around 500 attendees who heard from teens, mental health leaders, and advocates.

“Stop just talking about mental health. Go and do something. Make a difference,” Stein pleaded.

If you are struggling with mental health, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for support at any time.

