Human remains discovered on Menominee Reservation believed to be 5-10 years old

KESHENA (NBC 26) — A hunter discovered human remains on the Menominee Reservation in Keshena on Monday, Oct. 30.

Menominee County Chief Medical Examiner Patrick Roberts believes the remains are that of a male individual because of the skull structure.

Roberts says the remains appear to be 5 to 10 years old, and a human skull and a couple of other bones were discovered.

Valerie Juarez

Authorities confirmed the remains did not match the two missing males in Menominee County.

At this point, the Medical Examiner will conduct DNA testing on the skull to learn more. The identity of the male and the cause of death is not yet known.

The authorities have assured that the community is not at risk.

A joint investigation is being conducted by the Menominee Tribal Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Menominee Tribal Enterprises, Menominee Tribal Conservation, Menominee Town Fire Department, Menominee Emergency Management, and the Menominee County Medical Examiner's Office.

