Human femur discovered at Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE — Human remains were discovered at Bradford Beach early Monday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Around 8 a.m., the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that a bone discovered in the area of Northpoint was a human femur. The bone was discovered by a citizen who was walking at the beach.

MCSO detectives opened an investigation and additional remains were discovered in the same general vicinity, but have not yet been determined whether they are human or animal.

No cause of death or identification has been determined. MCSO says the discoveries remain under active investigation.

Anyone with information on the discoveries or with concerns regarding a missing person, contact the MCSO Criminal Investigation Division at (414) 278-4788.