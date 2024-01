In Today's Talker — When you invite a superhero to a child's birthday party, you don't expect anything to go wrong.

Well, it turns out a lot could go wrong — especially when your guest is the Incredible Hulk.

When the Jade Giant showed up the a party for a 4-year-old in Brazil, reactions ranges from joy to terror.

