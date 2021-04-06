Hue Restaurant in Wauwatosa closing dining service as part of reorganization

Hue Restaurant in Wauwatosa is shuttering its doors to in-door dining after seven years, owners announced Tuesday.

The restaurant's indoor dining will close Saturday, April 10, Hue said in a statement.

This isn't the end of Hue, though. The location will continue to be used for their SquareMeal Fresh Frozen meal service, production for local hunger relief programs, catering, and Food Truck operations. Their Hue Asian Kitchen Food Truck will continue service over the summer at The Landing at Hoyt Park and other locations.

Hue also will continue to operate its new location at 2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View.

Owners said the closure isn't directly connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their lease is expiring and the closure is part of a plan started in 2019 with the purchase of the former Sven’s Café land and building in Bay View.

"We want to thank the Wauwatosa community for its support over the last seven years," the owners said in the statement. "We are focusing our energy and efforts towards our exciting new expansion in Bay View."

