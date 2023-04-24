Huber inmate never returns to jail after work in Ozaukee County

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly never returned to jail after attending Huber work release in Ozaukee County.

According to a statement from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, Huber inmate Joshua Holden left his place of employment around 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21. But he never returned to jail like he was supposed to.

Holden was scheduled to be released on May 25.

Holden was serving a 120-day sentence for felony bail jumping, with work release privileges.

View details on the incident in the below news release.

