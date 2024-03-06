Howard University Students Spring Break with MPS Students

A group of Howard University are forgoing a traditional spring break to spend the week mentoring Milwaukee’s Hawthorne Elementary School students.

Howard University's Alternative Spring Break (HUASB) is a nationally recognized service-learning program.

This year's theme, "A Legacy of Paying it Forward: 30 Years of Service".

The students focus on various service initiatives, such as community development, developing pathways to food and housing stability, disaster resilience, education, holistic wellness, poverty, restorative justice, and youth empowerment.

Instead of hitting the beach, Howard University students cross the country for a SPRING OF SERVICE in 25 domestic cities and some internationally.

Hawthorne Elementary School has welcomed them for 4 years and the students both young and younger say the week of mentoring is life-changing.

"Every year they come. It is amazing what they bring to the table for these children," says Marie Muhammad, Hawthorne School's 4th-grade teacher.

This year marks three decades of service in communities throughout the globe for more than two thousand Howard University Students.

