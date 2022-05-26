How you can help families of the victims of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

People across the country may be wondering how they can help the victims of the massing shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Luckily there are a number of options in order to help.

The most prominent avenue to help by donating money is through verified fundraisers on GoFundMe. The website has confirmed the fundraisers' organizers are legitimate and that donations will go to the intended people.

The GoFundMe website contains eight individual fundraisers, including one organized by VictimsFirst, a group dedicated to assisting victims of mass shootings, terrorist attacks and other mass casualty incidents. VictimsFirst is providing money straight to victims, no strings attached.

All of the GoFundMe fundraisers have already exceeded their goals.

The Uvalde school district has also created an account with the First State Bank of Uvalde, in order to help families enrolled at Robb Elementary who were impacted by the mass shooting.

University Health created the Uvalde Victims Relief Fund, and people can donate directly to the fundraiser. The health system is also asking community members to donate blood to area hospitals.

