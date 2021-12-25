Just got a Roku for Christmas? Here’s how to watch TMJ4 News

WISCONSIN — Did you just get a Roku for Christmas? You can use it to watch TMJ4 News 24/7!

By simply downloading the TMJ4 app to your Roku, you can stream TMJ4 News, even when the news isn't actually airing.

Follow these steps to download TMJ4 to your Roku:

1. Turn on your Roku device

2. Arrow left and select “Search”

3. Search "TMJ4 News"

4. Select "Add Channel"

5. From your main screen, select the TMJ4 News icon to launch our app.

Check out the video below as Digital Reporter James Groh explains how to download and use the app.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip