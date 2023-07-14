How to watch series finale of NBC's 'The Blacklist'

Viewers who missed the series finale of NBC's "The Blacklist" can watch the entire episode on-demand and on NBC.com on Friday.

TMJ4's severe weather coverage due to a Tornado Warning in Walworth County interrupted the first 17 minutes of Thursday's episode.

New episodes of NBC TV shows are published on NBC.com and the NBC App in the early hours of the morning after they air on TV. To watch The Blacklist, click here.

If you have Peacock, you are still able to watch The Blacklist the following day. You will be able to watch both episodes from 6 a.m. ET on Friday, July 14.

You can also watch The Blacklist on demand with your cable channel provider.

