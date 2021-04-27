How to watch all 200+ films this year at the Milwaukee Film Festival

The 2021 Milwaukee Film Festival will feature more than 200 films and will be available in an all-virtual format. It will be the first-ever spring festival.

The 13th annual festival will feature 202 films: 89 feature films, and 113 short films.

The nonprofit announced its festival will take place May 6 through May 20 and will offer it through TV, computer, tablet, and smartphone formats.

The films will be available on-demand through the Milwaukee Film app, exclusively for TV on Amazon Fire, Android, Apple, ROKU, and Samsung SMART TVs.

“Our Festival films are as extraordinary as ever with titles that offer something for everyone to be entertained and learn something new,” said Cara Ogburn, artistic director for Milwaukee Film. “Although we still miss our beloved theatre palace, there’s no sacrificing the magic of cinema in this year’s film selections.”

All-access passes are on sale for $90 for Milwaukee Film Members and $160 for non-members. Pass prices will increase to $100 for Members and $175 for non-members once the festival begins on May 6.

For details on how to download the Milwaukee Film app, click here.

To view a full list of the films, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip