How to navigate travel this Spring and Summer with packed planes and more expensive gas

If you didn't take a trip for spring break and are still looking to get away, travel experts say the earlier you book, the better.

"Planes are more packed, of course, gas is more expensive, airfares are more expensive, car rentals are really hard to find," said Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, a travel adviser with jetsetsarah.com.

"If you haven't traveled since the Spring of 2020, everything has changed," she added.

Deb Bascom just came back from Tampa and says the airlines are being strict about their carry-on policies.

"One bag on, one extra personal item, that's it," she said.

Bascom says she found a decent deal on her flight. Traveler Derrick Hawkins says he paid $1,900 for three flights.

"If you want to fly halfway decent, you have to pay a little bit of money for it," he said.

Travel experts say being flexible with dates and destinations can help you save.

Greaves-Gabbadon says you should be planning your trip at least three weeks out and take advantage of memberships you're already enrolled in for travel perks.

For example, if you are a member of AARP, you can get discounts on rental cars.

Greaves-Gabbadon says travelers opting for a road trip instead of flying to their destination are slightly modifying their plans.

"People who have decided to do a road trip, even with the high price of gas, are not canceling. They're just modifying how they travel. So, they might be taking a shorter trip, so maybe a three-day road trip instead of a five-day road trip, or they might be staying closer to home."

Finally, if you're open to it, she says you can take a vacation by yourself instead of with your family.

"Covid has affected us in two ways. There were people who were on their own and are really craving connection now that restrictions have loosened a bit. But, there are other people who are sequestered with their families and basically had too much family time and really want to get out on their own," said Greaves-Gabbadon.

"The advantage with going solo is you can do what you want when you want. People worry when they travel alone that they're going to be lonely. But, you know what? There are so many other solo travelers out there, you're not going to be lonely at all."

