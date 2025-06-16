How to get a free Culver's chicken sandwich on Monday

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Culver’s is launching new chicken sandwich lineup they say is even crispier, juicier and tastier than the original. To celebrate, the first 100 guests on Monday who order from the revamped menu at each of the more than 1,000 restaurants will receive a free chicken sandwich.

The giveaway is valid for dine-in, to-go or drive-thru orders only, and each eligible guest will have their choice of their preferred sandwich. Guests can choose from a Crispy, Spicy Crispy, or Grilled Chicken Sandwich, all served on a new toasted brioche bun.

“We know the love our guests have for chicken, so we wanted to give them new chicken sandwich options that are undeniably delicious,” said Kasey McDonald, Culver’s head of culinary. “Every little detail is improved—from the juiciness of the chicken to the soft, new brioche bun it sits on. We took our time to make sure we got these perfect. We’re certain that once you taste them, you’ll love them … so we’re giving 100,000 of them away for free.”

The Crispy Chicken, Spicy Crispy Chicken and Grilled Chicken sandwiches will be part of Culver’s permanent menu at every restaurant.

To find the nearest Culver’s location, visit www.culvers.com/locator.

