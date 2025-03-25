How the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center highlights Wisconsin’s agriculture industry

MANITOWOC, Wis. — Looking for an exciting way to spend Spring Break with the family?

Bring the kids to Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center during its special Spring Break Extended Hours!

From March 25 to March 29, Farm Wisconsin will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be fun, hands-on agricultural science experiments for everyone to enjoy.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure was invited to the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc to meet the people on a mission to share the wonders of agriculture.

Even if you’ve never been to Farm Wisconsin, you’ve probably seen it. It’s the big red building just off I-43.

For Farm Wisconsin’s brand manager, Abigail Winkle, her involvement at the Discovery Center is a full-circle moment. Her love for sharing all things agriculture started back when she was just a little girl living on her family’s farm.

"I grew up on a dairy farm outside of Janesville, Wisconsin, and I’m really proud of my agricultural roots,” said Abigail Winkle. "So whether they are like me and have grown up on a farm or are just curious consumers who are purchasing milk in the dairy aisle of the grocery store, we’re able to connect," said Winkle.

It’s a connection Farm Wisconsin’s executive director, Patty Lehn, has made as well.

"Oh, we are all very passionate about Wisconsin agriculture," said Patty Lehn. "I also grew up on a dairy farm not far from here."

Lehn said she loves to shine the spotlight on one of Wisconsin's largest industries.

"It’s a $116 billion industry for our state, and that’s sometimes forgotten," said Lehn.

With just one visit to Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, you can experience the magic of the Birthing Barn and the Calf Connections experience.

"We cross our fingers and hope that a calf is born for all of our guests to watch the miracle of life unfold," said Winkle. "We can be petting the calf, brushing the calf, giving lots of snuggles. My favorite is listening to the heartbeat and even feeding the calf.”

She said this is the perfect place to have fun and learn on the go.

"Come to our facility and discover, through hands-on experiences, how food, fuel and fiber are produced right in your backyard.”

And if you get hungry in the middle of all that fun, you can even stop by The Wisconsin Cafe for a hot meal and Ice Cream Acres to enjoy a sweet treat.

At the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, you'll find all the perfect ingredients to make the most 'legen-dairy' experience for your family.

