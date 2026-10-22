With the World Series just around the corner, businesses across southeastern Wisconsin are finding creative ways to cash in on Brewers fever — from baseball-inspired desserts to custom fan apparel.

At C. Adam's Bakery in Milwaukee’s Public Market, general manager Bailey Vissers is combining two of her favorite things: baseball and baking.

“It combines two things I really love, which are baseball in Milwaukee with baking and desserts, and what could be better than that?” Vissers smiled.

Watch the video report below:

How southeast Wisconsin businesses are cashing in on Brewers World Series excitement

The bakery is making Brewers-themed treats, including blueberry-lemon cupcakes and root beer barrel brownies.

"We’re going to make as much as we can, for as long as we can," Vissers said.

She also sees the World Series as a chance to introduce more people to Milwaukee.

“Bring them all here because Milwaukee is such an underrated city,” Vissers said.

At O&H Danish Bakery in Racine, the team is putting a Wisconsin spin on game-day snacks with pocket-sized kringle, inspired by Brewers manager Pat Murphy’s pocket pancakes.

“What more Wisconsin than putting kringle in someone's pocket?” said Peter Olesen, president of O&H Danish Bakery. "It's just so cool for the city, so cool for the region."

In Bristol, Sara Zuelsdorf, owner of Kins + Noah Co., saw demand for Brewers-themed shirts and sweaters surge after she posted about the apparel on social media.

"I knew it was a big moment," Zuelsdorf said.

She said she woke up the next morning to a flood of orders and received more than 100 in about a week.

“Everybody comes together, shows support for the Brewers and in turn shows support for small business like myself,” she said.

The excitement could also give Milwaukee a broader economic boost. Visit Milwaukee estimates each home World Series game could generate $10 million to $15 million in economic impact for the area. At least two home games are guaranteed.

For these businesses, the hope is that the Brewers’ postseason run brings new customers through their doors — and gives fans another way to celebrate the team.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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