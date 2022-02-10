How one Black-owned tea shop is refreshing the community one cup at a time through self-care

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — Nestled in a shop along Greenfield Avenue in West Allis, lies Swaye' Tea, but owner and herbalist, Shiree Bass-Henry is brewing much more than just tea here.

Swaye' which means "to heal" in Haitian, opened doors three years ago and exactly 6 months prior to the pandemic.

Shiree is a one-woman band at the shop, taking on almost every role to help keep the place going. Her goal is to help spread awareness of the various herbal remedies her shop has to offer.

"It's the education, because a lot of people in my community, a lot of people of African American descents are suffering. We're faced with issues in the health care system where we're not prioritized," said Shiree.

Shiree blends each tea herself, using natural herbs that she says are packed with antioxidants and powerful healing properties.

Customers can also purchase pre-packaged blends based on their health needs.

"When I get someone who has been coming to me from day one, who depends solely on the blends that I provide for them, that keeps me going," she shared.

As a small business stretched very thin, Shiree's drive to help empower her community through natural remedies and self-care is at the core of what is pushing her to keep the doors open and the tea hot.

"My desire is for you to come in and relax. I want you to love the information that you receive, then I want you to take that information and go home and heal yourself," she said.

