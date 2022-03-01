How one Black-owned business is printing change one shirt at a time

MILWAUKEE — Rachaad Howard always knew he'd use his graphic arts skills to create change here in Milwaukee. So, when he got the opportunity to launch Cream City Print City Lounge in West Allis, he used the t-shirt printing shop to inspire change.

"I feel t-shirts are the biggest form of expression. That is the one thing you cannot quiet," Howard said.

Howard opened Cream City Print Lounge in 2019. Little did he know the purpose for the shop would take shape the following summer.

"When the George Floyd murder happened, we just felt that we had to do more," he said.

He used his shirts to write messages that promoted culture and pride.

"As we all know, diversity is an issue in Milwaukee," Howard said.

Most recently, he donated t-shirts to the Greenfield High School Basketball team after a student claimed to be called "boy" in a racially derogatory manner by the school's athletic director.

"The t-shirts read, I am not your boy," he said.

The team protested by wearing the shirts made by Howard at the game. Since then, the athletic director has been fired.

"We need to express ourselves more," he said. "We need to let people know that we need more allies than enemies out here."

