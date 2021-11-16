How hard is it to find hot holiday toys? TMJ4 consumer reporter searches in stores

MILWAUKEE — In the middle of November, at a Milwaukee area Target and Walmart, Consumer Investigator Kristin Byrne went on the hunt for four popular toys (priced just under $50 to about $80) that made various "Hot Holiday Toy" lists for 2021.

In both of the retailer's toy aisles, there were noticeable pockets where toys were missing. If you want a popular one, you may be out of luck. You can blame pandemic-related global shipping problems for that.

It's important to note, each store's inventory differs and we only visited two big-name retailers. You may find that favorite toy on your kids' wishlist somewhere online, although prices may be much higher.

Here's what we encountered on our search for the four toys.

1.) Magic Mixies Magical Mystical Cauldron

The Toy Insider/Moose Toys

We didn't have any luck finding this toy at the Walmart store we visited or at the local Target. We also checked online and the retailers either had it out of stock or we saw came across higher prices (more than $100) for the toy on various websites like eBay.

2.) Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu

Kristin Byrne

We found four of these Grogu toys at Target and two at Walmart.

3.) Hot Wheels City Ultimate Octo Car Wash

Kristin Byrne

We found three of these toys at Target, but Walmart didn't carry them and it was out-of-stock on their website.

4.) Bluey Ultimate Caravan Adventures Camper Playset

Kristin Byrne

We found two at Target and two at Walmart.

