How dozens of Milwaukee kids built three row boats in 5 days

MILWAUKEE — It was a boat-iful day to be rowing along the Menomonee River.

More than a dozen Milwaukee youth from various schools participated in the annual All Hands Boatworks summer camp, building row boats.

"In a span of five days, I didn't think it was going to be possible," said camper Syavaha Mathis.

Campers were challenged to put their electronics to the side and work together in building 11-foot row boats.

"A lot of work and a lot of time planning, making sure everything was straight. We messed up a couple of times but it was pretty fun," said camper Kailee Sprewer.

For campers Mathis and Kailee, they wanted to try something new by attending the summer camp.

"You wouldn't think girls would like to do the boats but we did it," said Mathis.

All Hands Boatworks (AHB) is a nonprofit that works at helping Milwaukee's youth build skills that go beyond building a boat.

"The kids are not only getting some tool skills, they're learning life skills in learning how to use tools, but also they're learning about themselves in that they can try new things that might seem a little strange or scary but with some help and being able to ask questions they can be successful," said volunteer coordinator Patrick McBriarty.

AHB hopes to reach more Milwaukee youth across the city. For more information on how to get involved, visit their website.

