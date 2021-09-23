How a local woman is creating clean food while carrying out her Hispanic heritage

MILWAUKEE — They're crunchy, saucy and often sloppy, and according to the chef, Dominique Alvarado-Gonzalez, she believes her tostadas are fairly healthy.

"In a lot of Latinx countries like when you visit home, there is this huge ambiance of supporting the local farmers markets, which is something that many people lose touch of when they migrate to America," said Dominique.

As a first-generation Latina from Mexico, Alvarado-Gonzalez is trying to take advantage of the local agriculture resources throughout Wisconsin.

"Our tostadas are made by a Latinx couple who owns a tortiallaria in Madison, and we source our meat locally," said Alvarado-Gonzalez.

The truck was recently opened up in August by the same owners of the Maranta Plant Shop. Located on Martin Luther King Drive, the truck sits right in front of the plant shop.

The tostada truck is a full-circle moment for Dominique because as she grew up, she struggled with her relationship with food.

"I struggled with an eating disorder, being in medical facilities getting treatment. So it's kind of come full circle being in recovery and having a healthy relationship with food," said Alvarado-Gonzalez.

And now she believes that healthy relationship should be shared with all. She has made it her mission to create a classic tostada with clean and locally sourced ingredients to showcase her culture at the highest quality.

"We're trying to reshape and reclaim what Latinx food looks like, because oftentimes we have this narrative that it should be cheap and it should be fast. So yeah, it's like our product may not be the cheapest, but there's a lot of love and labor that goes into it."

