JANESVILLE, Wis. — In honor of Native American Heritage Month, local photographer Kim Hoholek's latest exhibit pays respect to Wisconsin waterways.

Hoholek, a member of Allies of Native Nations of Rock County in Janesville, Wisconsin, has traveled across several Midwestern states photographing lakes, rivers, and Native rituals to highlight the importance of protecting and paying homage to what Natives refer to as the world's lifeline.

Watch: How a local photographer is paying respects to Wisconsin's waterways

Hoholek gathered a diverse group of women for a photo shoot at Janesville's Rock River, capturing the flow of water through each woman's left hand.

"The left hand is closest and a direct line to the heart," says Hoholek.

Steph Brown

During walking water rituals, Native women wear skirts as an open and flowing connection to Mother Earth.

"You know, when women give birth, the umbilical cord comes out, and it goes toward Mother Earth. You are kind of free, and the longer the skirt, the closer to the earth," added Hoholek.

This year's exhibit features the theme "Natives and the Water Is Sacred" connection.

It's titled Water (Nibi) Is Life and is on display throughout November at Hedberg Public Library.

