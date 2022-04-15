How a local detention facility is giving former inmates a second chance

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility has partnered up with Suits for Success to help former inmates land jobs.

After parolees are released they're taken into a large room now turned into a closet with racks of business wear with everything from suits to socks.

"I don't think it's something they come in here thinking they're gonna get, they don't expect it. But when it's offered to them, they take it and the smile on their face makes it worth it. They don't have anything but the clothes on their backs," said Deputy Christopher Evans.

In the last year through this partnership, the facility has been able to secure more than 2,000 donations of clothing helping over 200 individuals.

Those that have been formerly incarcerated in Wisconsin have the opportunity to receive an education and interview for a job after serving time through a program called Windows to Work.

"So they're employable and we'll outfit them with a suit or two and when they're released, they're a whole different person."

The detention facility is accepting donations. Anyone interested in giving back can contact Deputy Stevens at christopher.stevens@wisconsin.gov.

