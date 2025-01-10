How a CEO and his team use TikTok to reel in young moviegoers

As theaters find ways to welcome this population, Marcus Cinemas has been using a sort of secret weapon to keep them coming.

Getting people off the couch and into theaters is a constant challenge.

It often comes down to the actual movie and its appeal.

Greg Marcus, CEO of Marcus Corporation, says 18- to 34-year-olds are the fastest returning demographic to movie theaters post-pandemic.

Steph Brown

This is also the population known to be the most active on social media platforms, specifically TikTok.

That is exactly where Greg Marcus and his social media team come in. A little more than a year ago, Marcus started posting content on TikTok.

He and his team have come up with everything from dance sequences to costumes to pop culture references, and the demographic they’re trying to reach loves every minute of it.

His content gets thousands of views and, in some instances, millions. The social media creative team spends countless hours planning each video.

"You know, they're pretty easy. It's not that complicated for me. I just come in and we have some fun. We're really trying to entertain people," said Marcus.

