How 5 Glendale middle schoolers are tackling solutions to climate change

GLENDALE — Five students from Glen Hills Middle School are working to tackle climate change through a unique model.

The group of ladies brainstormed what a waste-free city would look like for the Future City regional competition. They named their model "Greendale City" and imagined it floating over the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The city is made to suck up trash in our oceans and use that as energy and resources for the city.

"We have wooden floorboards here where citizens can put in their house and walk across them and it'll generate electricity," said Nyla Deans, a student on the project.

Through this process, the students realized how important their ideas are.

"They realize that even as 7th and 8th graders could make a great impact on society," said Lalitha Murali, a teacher at Glen Hills Middle School.

The Society of Science recently gifted teacher, Murali, a grant to help the group compete at the national level for the Future City competition. Now they're counting on votes from the public to win.

"Students need to understand even their single action could impact our society," said Murali.

To help the group win the national competition, vote here.

