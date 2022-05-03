House of Correction holding hiring event with pay starting at $21/hour

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County House of Correction will be hosting a hiring event at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday.

They are seeking to hire correctional officers, maintenance workers, and other positions. Hourly rates range from $21.01 per hour to $24.13 per hour for select roles, according to a news release.

The hiring event will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the zoo, which is located at U.S. Bank Gathering Place, 10001 W. Bluemound Rd. Milwaukee, WI 53226.

The county says they offer employees "health, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, short and long-term disability insurance, legal assistance, commuter value pass, employee discount program, tuition reimbursement, free parking and onsite gym."

Wisconsin jails and prisons in Wisconsin are facing staffing shortages due to difficult working conditions and low pay, especially under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from Wisconsin Public Radio.

