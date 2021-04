The Milwaukee Police department is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on Friday, April 23 at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of 118th and Florist.

Police and the Milwaukee Medical Examiner confirm that a 10-year-old boy died in the house fire.

Other residents of the home are being treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation. The number of occupants is unknown at this time.

The circumstances of the fire are under investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip