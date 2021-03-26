House fire in Mount Pleasant leaves two people injured, one critical

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Multiple agencies including the South Shore Fire Department and Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to an aggressive house fire on the 900 block of S Green Bay Rd. at approximately 11:53 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

First arriving crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the residence.

Fire crews rescued a victim on the second floor. They were transported to Ascension Hospital with critical injuries.

A second victim found on the first floor was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes although the second floor of the home sustained significant damage. Damage costs are estimated at $125,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

