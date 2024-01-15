Kitchen fire displaces three, as arctic temperatures settle in

MILWAUKEE — Three people are displaced this evening after a kitchen fire .

Crews responded to the fire just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday near 103rd & West Mill Rd.

According to Milwaukee Fire Department, due to the cold, many rig pumps were frozen and could not go into the pump.

The fire was extinguished by crews, despite the harsh circumstances.

MFD says the three occupants refused Red Cross assistance.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip