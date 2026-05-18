 House fire displaces residents in Fort Atkinson

FORT AKINSON, Wis. — A home in Fort Atkinson suffered significant smoke and water damage after a fire broke out at 7:01 p.m. Sunday, according to Fort Atkinson Fire Department.

Fire crews responded within four minutes of the call to the house on the 100 block of Talcott Avenue, the department said, encountering heavy smoke coming from the attic.

Fort Atkinson Fire Department A house fire on Sunday night displaced residents in Fort Atkinson.

The homeowner told the fire department he was outside when he smelled smoke. He used a fire extinguisher and a garden hose to try to control the flames before firefighters arrived.

According to officials, everyone got outside safely before crews arrived. No one was hurt, but the home is currently uninhabitable.

Fire Chief Bruce Peterson said, "The quick response and coordinated actions of our firefighters helped contain the fire before it could spread further through the home."

He added, "The homeowner's quick actions after discovering the fire and ensuring everyone safely exited the residence were important in preventing injuries."

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

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