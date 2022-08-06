Hot temperatures don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands to Milwaukee Saturday

WISCONSIN — Hot and humid temperatures ramped up quickly Saturday as thousands of athletes put their fitness to the test competing in the 2022 USA Triathlon National Championship in Milwaukee.

"You definitely had to work on your nutrition more than I think you would for a typical Olympic. Making sure you're taking all the salt and staying hydrated throughout the course, throwing ice down your shirt," said one racer, Jessica Van Beek-King

The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert. Making sure all the athletes were hydrated and safe as they competed against each other, and the sun.

"It's really hot and humid here so that was a bit of an issue. It slowed me way down on the run it was just for me brutal," said another racer, James Poyer.

"We have water, nutrition, Gatorade endurance. And every mile there's an aid station," said Stephen Meyers, the senior content and communications manager for USA Triathlon. "Athletes have the opportunity to replenish, get some water, throw some water on themselves and then they finish at the finish line and they have a cold towel waiting for them, they have ice waiting for them we have shade here."

Meanwhile at the Wisconsin State Fair, despite Milwaukee being under a heat advisory, fairgoers still made sure to get in on the fun.

"Well I might be a little biased but I'm from Florida so this is kind of weak," said Auben Mader.

Many made sure to take the proper safety precautions.

"We put on hats and sunscreen, and we drank plenty of cold water. We're trying to be as safe as possible and have as much fun as possible," said Valerie Allen.

And with only a couple of weeks left before summer officially comes to an end, these Wisconsinites aren't going to let anything, not even the heat, get in their way.

"We are all living in Wisconsin where it's mostly shaded and cold all year round. We only have so many of these days left so you might as well get out and enjoy it," said Mader.

There will be one more race for the USA Triathlon along the lakefront Sunday.

The following roads will be closed on Sunday:

E. Michigan Street (East of Lincoln Memorial Drive) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

North Harbor Drive (from Chicago to E. Michigan) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial Drive – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes of Lincoln Memorial Drive from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive

Off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 12:30 p.m.

E. Mason Street, E. Lagoon Drive, E. Lafayette Hill Drive, E. Water Tower Road, and E. Ravine Road

No thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday

I-794 North – Closed 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday

All lanes of I-794 North from Lincoln Memorial Drive to E. Howard Avenue

