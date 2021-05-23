Hospitality employee shortage leads to demand

Saturday afternoon Bartolotta hosted a job fair Community Center. The hospitality group, currently employs a little over 400 workers and they're looking to hire more.

"We'd love to be full capacity, we'd love to have lots of people in but with those guest we also have to provide good service, so we have to make sure we have enough staff to do that well," says Megan McKenna a General Manager at Bartolotta.

With the Milwaukee Health Department lifting many of the restrictions on June 1st, Barlotta is aiming to operate at full capacity to meet the demand of their consumers.

"Without our team we are nothing, without our staff we are nothing, the soul of the company are the people that live and breathe the restaurant," says Paul Barlotta, head of the Barlotta group.

Along Brady Street many restaurants displayed hiring signs through on their windows. King Crab Shack is currently hiring and their staffers hope to fill that position soon because they say they're stretched thin.

"It's been a little bit of a struggle, especially tonight it's going to get busy, its just going to be us two and it'll be rough," says Brooke Faletti, a manager at the seafood restaurant.

According to the Wisconsin Restaurant Association 22% of workers have left the restaurant industry statewide and 38% have left in Milwaukee.

