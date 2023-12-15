Hospital staff bring holiday cheer with employee gingerbread house competition

MILWAUKEE — Some very special gingerbread houses are being shown off at Froedert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin. That's because a friendly gingerbread decorating competition was going on between the Radiology & Oncology patients and staff.

"It started off as a staff engagement event and then we’re like it would be kind of fun if patients could vote on them," said Courtney Shanmugabaskaran, Radiation Therapist.

They said the prize is bringing some joy to families fighting some of the toughest battles.

"Patients are coming in every day for treatment and you don’t know where they come from," said Amanda Leppien, Establish Patient Coordinator. "It just makes you feel really good, gives you those warm fuzzy feelings that you can bring some joy and cheer to a family that’s going through a really tough time.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip