Horizon West Condo lawsuit: Building could be torn down as soon as October

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A condemned condo building in Waukesha could be torn down as soon as October.

Residents were forced out of the Horizon West Condos in 2021 over collapse concerns.

The city later sued the condo owners to force them to cover the cost of tearing the building down.

According to court filings Friday, residents are still in court trying to get their insurance company to pay for demolition.

If a decision doesn't come by the end of September, the city could tear it down, then charge condo owners through a tax lien.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip