HOPE Schools: Student in ICU, principal gone, classes move virtual, campuses combining

MILWAUKEE — A student at HOPE Fortis is in the ICU after falling during gym class, the school's principal is gone, classes have temporarily moved virtual, and Fortis North and Fortis South will become one campus.

HOPE Christian Schools - Fortis released a letter to parents on Thursday informing them of the many recent incidents and decisions.

Earlier Thursday, a student fell during mid-morning gym at Fortis North and suffered a concussion. The student is now at Children's Hospital in the ICU.

The school says both Fortis North and Fortis South have experienced "several safety, behavioral, and staffing concerns" over the past week. With that in mind, the school says they made several important decisions.

Trina Lockhart, the former Principal is no longer with HOPE Fortis, and instead, Dean of Instruction Ms. Terri Ghee has stepped in as Interim School Leader. It is unclear if Lockhart was fired or stepped down.

Classes will now temporarily move to virtual learning for all K-8 grades beginning Friday, Sept 15.

"We will be consolidating our two campuses back to one campus at Fortis North, with a target date of October 2," the letter states. "We feel this is our best opportunity to serve our scholars and families with the vision of a high-performing Christian school."

The school says it will be making personalized phone calls to each family and scheduling open meetings with Ms. Ghee.

