Hope House receives $2.5 million grant to help address homelessness in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Hope House in Milwaukee just received its biggest grant ever from Day 1 Family Fund, created by Amazon's Jeff Bezos. Hope House, which is working to address homelessness in Milwaukee, received a $2.5 million reward.

The multi-million dollar grant will help the organization nearly double the number of families that find homes in our community each year over the next five years.

Hope House executive Director Wendy Weckler said when an email came in several months asking her to apply, she jumped at the opportunity.

"We are just working really hard to move the needle on family homelessness," Weckler said.

Hope House was one of 40 organizations nationwide to receive grants this year from Day 1 Family Fund.

The $2.5 million will go to the Rapid Rehouse Program and the Flex Family Fund.

The Rapid Rehouse Program helps families find and afford housing. The grant will help Hope House serve an additional 45 families through the Rapid Rehouse program.

The Flex Family Fund goes towards one-time expenses to help families move into homes.

"Whether that's a security deposit, or you need an energy deposit to get the lights on in your name, or appliances to be able to move in. Those types of things that really prevent a family from leaving homelessness quickly," Weckler said.

125 additional families per year will be aided through the Flex Family Fund.

Weckler shared the story of a family that recently lost housing and how the Hope House was able to get them back on their feet.

"Mom worked at a daycare full time and so she had keys and was sneaking back in to live at the daycare at night. In order to keep her family housed, she was putting her job at risk which is the worst choice to have to make," Weckler said.

Luckily, Hope House was able to help find that family a new place to call.

"She had income so she could take that over, but they just needed that extra bit of help to get a unit quickly."

Weckler hopes to share many more stories like that over the coming years as Hope House continues to serve families in our community.

