Hop Summer Nights promotion to return this August

MILWAUKEE — The Hop announced its summer nights promotion is returning this August, offering free popsicles to riders.

The Hop Summer Nights promotion will return on the last three Sundays of August, from 4-6 p.m. On each of those days, riders will get a free popsicle and jazz music on board.

“Summer may be flying by, but it’s far from over, and we’re inviting the entire community to beat the heat this August by hopping on board and exploring the city via the streetcar,” Interim Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. “The reception this event received last year was tremendous, and we look forward to once again partnering with some great local organizations to thank our riders with free popsicles and live music.”

Pete's Pops will provide the popsicles and JL Russell will provide the jazz music.

To locate the Hop during Hop Summer Nights, you can download the Transloc real-time app or just keep an eye out for the Hop Summer Nights stickers in the windows of the streetcar.

