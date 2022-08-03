Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hop Summer Nights promotion to return this August

The Hop will giveaway free popsicles on the Hop on the last three Sundays of August
The Hop
TMJ4
The Hop
The Hop
Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 11:22:39-04

MILWAUKEE — The Hop announced its summer nights promotion is returning this August, offering free popsicles to riders.

The Hop Summer Nights promotion will return on the last three Sundays of August, from 4-6 p.m. On each of those days, riders will get a free popsicle and jazz music on board.

“Summer may be flying by, but it’s far from over, and we’re inviting the entire community to beat the heat this August by hopping on board and exploring the city via the streetcar,” Interim Commissioner of Public Works Jerrel Kruschke said. “The reception this event received last year was tremendous, and we look forward to once again partnering with some great local organizations to thank our riders with free popsicles and live music.”

Pete's Pops will provide the popsicles and JL Russell will provide the jazz music.

To locate the Hop during Hop Summer Nights, you can download the Transloc real-time app or just keep an eye out for the Hop Summer Nights stickers in the windows of the streetcar.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards