Hop on over to The Milwaukee County Zoo for some egg day fun

Looking for some spring fun today? Hop over to The Milwaukee County Zoo for some egg-cellent activities.

Today, Saturday, March 30th starting at 9:30 this morning and going until 3 pm The Milwaukee County Zoo will be celebrating egg day. Most activities are included with your ticket to the zoo.

Some of the egg-citing activities include Bingo! Grab a bingo card and a set of bunny ears, if you get a bingo by 3 pm you will receive a prize! Egg day would not be complete without an egg hunt! Visitors will count the golden eggs along the trail to receive a prize. At 10:30 am there will be a parade featuring the bunny himself, and visitors may catch a sweet treat.

Other activities that will be available for visitors throughout the day are face painting, and watching the animals play with festive enrichment toys filled with their favorite treats!

