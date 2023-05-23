Homicide investigation underway following fatal fire near 60th and Bobolink

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation is underway following Sunday's fatal apartment fire on Milwaukee's northwest side, officials said in an update Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office identified the victim as 49-year-old David L. Rhodes.

24th and Vine fire presser

Firefighters responded to the fire around 11 p.m. Sunday night near 60th and Bobolink.

During a search of the home, Rhodes was found dead.

The cause is still under investigation.

