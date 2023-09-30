Homicide investigation afoot after fatal shooting near 13th and East Locust

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation commences after Milwaukee police say a 55-year-old woman died on the scene after being fatally shot near 13th and East Locust in Milwaukee on Friday.

Police arrived on the scene and pronounce the adult woman deceased around 10:40 p.m.

Police are searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

