Homicide, domestic violence charges referred against Kenosha resident, police say

KENOSHA — A homicide charge is being referred against a Kenosha resident Tuesday after the police department identified him as a suspect in a deadly domestic incident.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a statement on social media that officers were sent to the 1700 block of 73rd Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday. There a death investigation was launched. KPD reported at the time there was no threat to the public.

On Tuesday, the department announced a 51-year-old Kenosha resident may face a first-degree intentional homicide charge and other charges consistent with domestic violence. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office has not criminally charged the suspect.

TMJ4 News does not identify suspects who have not been criminally charged.

Kenosha police say a 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on 73rd Street.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip