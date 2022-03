MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a 33-year-old man shot and injured a 19-year-old man Saturday after the teen tried to break into his house.

The incident happened around 10:57 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of N. 89th Street. The 19-year-old was arrested and taken to a local hospital. Officials said he is expected to survive.

Two 17-year-olds were also arrested in connection to the incident.

Milwaukee police said charges are ow pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

