Homecoming canceled after shots fired at high school football game

Milwaukee Lutheran High School's homecoming and other weekend activities were canceled after shots were fired during Friday night's football game.

The homecoming match between Milwaukee Lutheran and Pius XI was called off in the fourth quarter after shots rang out.

A first-year at Milwaukee Lutheran, D’Juan Hill Jr., was at the game with his friends.

“It didn’t kick in at first that it was shots, but then I see everyone running and screaming,” Hill Jr. said.

Milwaukee police responded. They said someone fired multiple shots outside the track around 9:20p.m.

Those shots can be heard in a video live-stream of the game on the school’s YouTube page. Hill Jr. said everyone around him got up and started to run and scream.

No injuries were reported.

“To be a parent, to even get that call that gun violence is at your son’s school? It’s heartbreaking,” D’Juan Hill Sr., his dad, said.

Hill Sr. was miles away when he got the call. He raced home to find dozens of police in the area.

Hill Sr. also said he received an email from the school right away about everything that happened. Milwaukee Lutheran said all weekend extracurricular activities including the homecoming dance would be canceled.

“There’s a lot of great, exciting things, and then this happens and it puts a damper on your heart,” Hill Sr. said.

Milwaukee Lutheran sent an email to students, staff, and family:

Dear Milwaukee Lutheran Parents and Students,

Earlier this Friday evening at the home football game, an incident occurred involving an active shooter, who fired multiple shots outside of the track at the football game. The active shooter fled the scene and the identity is not known at this time. The Milwaukee Police Department, who had previously already been present at the game, sent additional officers and squads as a response. We are not aware of any injuries as a result of the gunshots. An investigation is underway. The Milwaukee Police Department is actively managing this situation. Students who attended the game as spectators were released to their parents as the Milwaukee Police Department directed.

Moving forward this weekend, all activities are canceled. This would include the following cancelations:

1. All athletic activities and games scheduled Saturday, September 23 and Sunday,

September 24 are canceled.

2. The homecoming dance and all other Homecoming activities scheduled for Saturday, September 23 is canceled.

3. All other extracurricular activities and events scheduled for Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 are canceled.

Virtual school is already scheduled for Monday, September 25 and that will proceed as scheduled.

The Milwaukee Police Department will continue to manage this situation as it unfolds.

Milwaukee Lutheran High School will cooperate with the Milwaukee Police Department

regarding the ongoing police investigation.

As further information becomes available, an additional communication will be sent to parents and families. The continued safety of our students remains our top priority.

Please pray for the safety of the Milwaukee Lutheran community and its students at this time.

Pius XI High School also released a statement:

Dear Pius XI Catholic High School Parents and Guardians,

Late yesterday evening, September 22, at the Pius XI football game at Milwaukee Lutheran High School an active shooter incident occurred.

An active investigation is taking place and Pius XI school officials are working closely with the City of Milwaukee Police Department along with leaders at Milwaukee Lutheran High School.

All Pius XI football players were returned safely to their families. While we are still learning additional details of the situation we are hopeful that all fans are safe and well and we are deeply thankful for the rapid response of our law enforcement officers.

We will provide updates to all Pius XI families as they become available.

Please join with us in prayer for all involved in tonight’s situation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip