Home for the Holidays: Volunteers box hundreds of meals for those in need

Last year the Hunger Task Force wasn't able to provide volunteer opportunities, but this year they're back and busy as ever stocking boxes of food ready to help those in need this holiday season.

Dale Lenderts picked up volunteering at the Hunger Task Force headquarters after he retired.

"I would say there aren't many special skills that are needed to do the volunteering that we're talking about. We jokingly say one of the key skills you have to have since there are 48 boxes on the conveyor belt is being able to count the 48 boxes," said Lenderts as he laughed.

The job is available for anyone willing and able.

On Thursday, dozens of volunteers from Kohls took on the task to pack up 500 boxes with food.

It's a burden for many this holiday season to be able to provide a full holiday meal.

"There's often joy and then there is a relief. It really warms your heart to know that someone else is thinking enough to prepare food for you but the relief comes when you know that there's gonna be enough food in the refrigerator to feed the kids tomorrow," said Sherrie Tussler, Director of the Hunger Task Force.

The boxes were filled with everything from mashed potatoes to canned veggies ready to be distributed to soup kitchens and outreach centers throughout Milwaukee as well as 17 other counties across the state.

"Last year some of us were home but we were home alone and we didn't get to have that family reunion and this year I think there are so many looking forward to reuniting with family and friends celebrating openly," said Tussler.

The Hunger Task Force is actively looking for anyone willing and available to volunteer.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip