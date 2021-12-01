Home 4 the Holidays virtual food drive kicks off: How you can help those in need

Click or tap here to support the Home 4 the Holidays virtual food drive.

MILWAUKEE — The giving season is here, and TMJ4 is kicking off its annual partnership with Raymond James and Hunger Task Force for the sixth annual Home 4 The Holidays Virtual Food Drive.

From December 1 to 30, donations will be accepted for families in need.

“Hunger Task Force serves over 50,000 people every single month right here in our community. Not only do we make sure that that emergency pantry network is fully stocked with healthy foods, but at this time of the year, we work really hard to make sure that families have hams, turkeys and all those festive fixings on the table for a holiday meal,” said Hunger Task Force Director of Development Jonathan Hansen.

Filling the aisles of its 150,000 square foot space, the Hunger Task Force is hard at work, kicking off its annual holiday fundraiser, with its tried-and-true donation system in full effect.

“We’ve been doing things virtually for the last two years – everything. But the Raymond James Home 4 The Holidays Food Drive, in partnership with TMJ4 is actually in its sixth consecutive year right now, so this is the original virtual food drive,” said Hansen.

While the idea of hunger existing in our community might seem difficult to comprehend, a 2018 study found 1 in 11 Wisconsin households experience low or very low food security. Nearly 28 percent of city residents live below the poverty line and 42-percent of Milwaukee County kids receive food stamps, driving the Hunger Task Force to make sure no one gets left behind.

“We help everyone from kids to seniors and with the network that Hunger Task Force has with the folks that we serve on a day-to-day basis, we know where the need is in the community, whether it’s a pantry or a low-income senior center; we know where the emergency food needs are in the community,” said Hansen.

