Home 4 The Holidays: How you can help stop hunger in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — We’re partnering with Hunger Task Force to help bring food Home 4 The Holidays – and you can help!

Every donation you make during the Home 4 the Holidays campaign helps make sure families and seniors in our area have enough to eat during the holiday season. We took a tour of the new Hunger Task Force Warehouse to see how staff are serving even more people.

Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force’s executive director, says the new location on Electric Avenue in West Milwaukee is much larger.

“In our old building, we had food in storage, so we were paying to store the food and that cost us a whole lot more,” she says.

The new building was renovated during the pandemic and can accommodate all of Hunger Task Force’s needs.

“We’ve got 100,000 square feet of storage here, including a 7,000-square-foot freezer and a 2,000-square-foot cooler,” Tussler says. “It’s a huge difference and what it’s done is it’s actually created efficiencies for us because we’re not paying to put things off-site, we’re not having to pay a driver to drive things back and forth.”

The Hunger Task Force freezer is particularly impressive, and is kept at a chilly -1 degrees.

“We were able to store the turkeys when they came in for Thanksgiving, we’ve got hams onsite already for the holidays,” Tussler says.

The cooler is a bit warmer at 35 degrees. It holds the pride and joy of Hunger Task Force Staff – Badger Boxes.

“It’s 100% Wisconsin foods,” says Tussler, showing off a few things in the box. “La Campana granola out of Mequon, we’ve got onions, potatoes, and apples. Check it out! Award-winning cheese from Chalet.”

All this space also holds some of Hunger Task Force’s homegrown efforts – including acorn squash.

“Hunger Task Force grows more than half a million pounds of produce seasonally,” Tussler says. “Fresh food instead of canned products is preferred and it’s a healthier diet.”

This one warehouse is touching thousands of lives.

“Hunger Task Force is leaner and more efficient than it’s ever been,” Tussler says.

